Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.16. Vestis shares last traded at $5.4890, with a volume of 688,731 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vestis has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vestis by 369.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis in the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vestis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Down 15.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.