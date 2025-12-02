Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.3350, with a volume of 4093035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 240.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,163,000 after buying an additional 555,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.82.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

