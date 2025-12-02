5,725 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Bought by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group set a $580.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.89.

CRWD stock opened at $504.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of -423.64, a PEG ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.91.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

