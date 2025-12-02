Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Lowered by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2%

ADP stock opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

