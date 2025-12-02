Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

