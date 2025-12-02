Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

