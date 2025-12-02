Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 15,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,944. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.