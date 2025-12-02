Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $11.89.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
