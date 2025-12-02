Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
