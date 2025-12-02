Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of JRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

