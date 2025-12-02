Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,598. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.
