Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,598. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

