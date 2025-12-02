Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.