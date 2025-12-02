Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
