Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
