Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

