Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 780,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

