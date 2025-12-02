Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.