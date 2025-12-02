Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,504,000 after purchasing an additional 481,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $341,736,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after acquiring an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

