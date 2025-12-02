Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,820,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

