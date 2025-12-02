Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,498,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

