Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,181,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 69,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 274,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 182,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,464 shares of company stock worth $293,774,712 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

