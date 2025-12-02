Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 23,300 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $882,396,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

