Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
