Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

