Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 35,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

