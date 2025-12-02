Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $547.64 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.