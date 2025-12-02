Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $547.64 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87.
ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.83.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
