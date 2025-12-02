Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

