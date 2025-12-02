Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.23.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.