Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

ETW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.22.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

