Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,691. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 527,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 180,815 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 217.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 68,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 522,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

