RR Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 1.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 134.0% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

