Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 58,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CB opened at $293.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.58. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.11.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

