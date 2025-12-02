Pinkerton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.0%

CAH stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

