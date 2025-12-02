Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

