VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 903 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $79,605,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.