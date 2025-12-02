Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

