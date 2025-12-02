American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 7.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in American Express were worth $257,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AXP opened at $360.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.58 and its 200-day moving average is $323.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 169,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,692,551 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

