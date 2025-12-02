Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) CEO Buys $49,020.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 19,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,467.98. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 3.4%

AP stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $108.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

