NBW Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 220.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

