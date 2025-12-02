Air Lease Corporation (AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 8th

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 14,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,304,064.98. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 174,635 shares of company stock worth $11,145,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 336,376 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

