WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,026,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQM opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

