Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 29,108 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

