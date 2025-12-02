Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 973.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $41,278,417 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $373.45 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.40 and a fifty-two week high of $500.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.