SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

