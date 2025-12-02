WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,652 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,557,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,515,000 after buying an additional 809,857 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after acquiring an additional 585,201 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.