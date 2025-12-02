Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut Michelin to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Michelin has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

