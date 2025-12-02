WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $204,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 77,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

