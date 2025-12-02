XTX Topco Ltd Takes $805,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

