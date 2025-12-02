Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.7%

Shutterstock stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $712.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 106.3% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

