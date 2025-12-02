PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

