PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
