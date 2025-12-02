Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Position Increased by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Corpay makes up about 1.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corpay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $104,428,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corpay by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,639,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay stock opened at $295.92 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.34.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPAY. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

