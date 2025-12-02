Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

