West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.4%

STX opened at $270.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.