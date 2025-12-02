Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,041,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,908,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $458,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $292.97 and a 12 month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

