25,150 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,554,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,582,000 after purchasing an additional 557,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $656,463,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,736,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 622,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

